Big Spring ISD providing free meals to all students

The district will now provide free meals not just for PK-6, but now for all students in the community.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Independent School District will now give all its students free meals during the week and on the weekends starting November 2.

All students from PK-12 will be able to receive free meals from the district until May 2021 according to superintendent Jay McWilliams.

The district will provide its students with meals on the weekend as long as you give your order to the cafeteria by the end of Wednesday according to the press release.

Weekend meals will be available to pick up between 3:30-4:30 p.m., while breakfast and lunch can be picked up between 9:00-10:30 a.m. at all three district locations.

The meals will be picked up by curbside only and students will not be allowed to enter the buildings either.