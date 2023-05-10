Big Spring discussing new potential charter school

The proposed school, called Pathway Academy, would begin with Grades 7, 8 and 9 in 2025 with an enrollment capped at 50 students per grade level.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A potential new charter school is being discussed in Big Spring.

Two community meetings, one on Oct.3 and one on Oct. 5, are being held to discuss the potential charter school.

Pathway Academy is a free public school option coming to Howard County.

The meetings will be held to hear about the mission, vision and school model. The proposed school would begin with grades 7, 8 and 9 in 2025 with an enrollment capped at 50 students per grade level. It would add a grade level each year until it reaches Grades 7-12.

In attendance will be the Superintendent Dr. Thaddeus McCalister and the board.