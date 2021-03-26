Ben Milam International Academy holds Ballet Folklorico

The school hopes to emphasize an appreciation of cultural diversity among students.

MIDLAND, Texas — Students at Ben Milam International Academy in Midland got dressed up and put on a show Friday.

The dual-language students, who have been learning about the cultures of Spanish speaking countries, presented Ballet Folklorico.

Ben Milam is the only MISD campus that is becoming a school-wide dual language campus.

BMIA hopes to emphasize an appreciation of cultural diversity among students, who are taught in both English and Spanish, and start French in fourth grade.

“Our goal and our vision is for our students to become bilingual, biliterate and bicultural students,” BMIA Director Iliana Bermea said. “Today we're seeing the celebration of our students coming together.”