MIDLAND, Texas — If you want to throw a football or run track, we are use to the idea of having a doctor perform a physical before you can participate. Starting soon you'll also need a physical to play sax in the marching band as well.

The University Interscholastic League recently put a new rule in place mandating that high school and middle school students be medically cleared by doctors before they can participate in marching band activities.

Anyone entering the first and third years of high school is required to see a doctor, along with any seventh- or eighth-grade students who march in a band.

In the second and fourth years of high school, a medical history form is required. All paperwork is due by Aug. 1. For this year, students who begin preseason practice in July can participate without a physical until the deadline.

In future years, students must be in compliance with the new rule at the start of preseason activities, even if they fall before the standard August due date.

You should be able to receive a form for the new marching band physical from your schools admin office or directly from the band director.