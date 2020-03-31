WEST, Texas — Starting next week, Basin PBS is going to look a little different.

Living rooms are now classrooms, parents now adding home school teacher to their resume.

If you are looking for educational inspiration, tune in to an old classic: Basin PBS.

“We’ll still have Cat in the Hat, Sesame Street, and Daniel the Tiger," Laura Wolf, Basin PBS General Manager, and CEO, said. "I mean all of those are really good social-emotional shows but now we’re just gonna add some math, science, social studies, and history.”

The local channel has teamed up with Ector County Independent School District to add more educational programming and curriculum.

“ECISD reached out to us," Wolf said. "We quickly in 24 hours revamped our whole daytime TV schedule to provide educational content from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m."

Productive screentime to help fill the time students are outside of the classroom.

“Kids need to keep learning," Wolf said." I mean they are hungry for it because they’ve been out three or four weeks."

No matter your child's grade-level, they have something for everyone.

“We will have things like Nova, talking about space to some biographies on Theodore Roosevelt," Wolf said.

A partnership that will restore a sense of normalcy in a time that is anything but normal.

“We’re trying to entertain and fill people’s spirits by doing it in a fun way," Wolf said. "They don’t even know they’re getting educated.”

The new weekday at-home learning lineup starts Monday, April 6 at 6 a.m.

There is also a digital component that comes with this new schedule.

Every week, PBS will post educational modules students of all grades can complete.