Atmos Energy donates funds to UTPB STEM Academy for laptops

The $37,000 donation will go towards the purchase of 25 new laptops for students.

ODESSA, Texas — Atmos Energy presented a check to UTPB STEM Academy Wednesday afternoon.

The $37,000 donation will go towards the purchase of 25 new laptops for students.

A UTPB spokesperson says the laptops will be powerful enough to support software that will allow students to earn digital skills like animation, engineering, 3-D modeling and other modern skills.

The software programs will give students a head start in STEM-related fields as they move toward college.

“This is an opportunity that aligns with the STEM curriculum and exposes students to possibilities they may not have known existed,” said Andrea Goodson, Atmos Energy Public Affairs Manager.