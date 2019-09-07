ODESSA, Texas — Wednesday, Odessa College and the University of Texas of the Permian Basin will announce a new program titled OC2UTPB – Teaching in 3.

The new three-year Accelerated Teacher Education Program is designed to meet the urgent need for teachers in the region.

Most OC2UTPB – T3 courses will take place on the OC campus, and enrollment for the first cohort will be limited to 100 students.

The program will split it's courses so students attend one and a half years at Odessa College and the remaining year and a half at UTPB.

Certification emphasis will be in Early Childhood through 6th Grade with options for specialization.

Upon successfully completing the 1½ years of Odessa College courses, the students will graduate from OC with their Associate of Arts Degree in Teaching.

Then after successfully completing their 1½ years of UT Permian Basin courses, the students will earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Multidisciplinary Studies with EC-6 Certification.