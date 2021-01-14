Application for ECISD choice school transfer closes Jan. 17

You can find the application on the Ector County ISD website.

ODESSA, Texas — The deadline for ECISD students to transfer to a school not in their zone is fast approaching.

"Choice schools", formerly known as magnet schools, have campuses available for every grade level.

These campuses include George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Ector College Prep Success Academy and Austin Montessori Elementary.

"We have many schools in ECISD, elementry, middle and high school that provide really exciting choices and options to our families," ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.

The deadline to file an application for a transfer to a choice school is January 17.