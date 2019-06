MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Area Foundation will be honoring 260 students on June 27 with the 2019-2020 annual scholarship dinner.

Hard work, dedication, and drive will go along with the students being honored with nearly $600,000 in scholarships.

The attendees will hear words of praise and encouragement from guest speakers as well as the previous scholarship recipient.

This extraordinary event will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe Education Room at 6 p.m.