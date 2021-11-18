Andrews students take field trip to Odessa Shakespeare Festival

For many of the students it was their first time seeing a theater experience.

ODESSA, Texas — A group of Andrews students got to experience a special field trip Thursday.

300 students from Underwood Elementary got a chance to visit the Globe Theater in Odessa.

They were also treated to a live performance of one of Shakespeare's plays.

For many of the students it was their first time seeing a theater experience.

"We have a replica of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in our backyard. It is so accurate, when they remodeled the Globe in London, the architects flew back to Odessa, Texas and toured this venue to be able to recreate the Globe in London," said Randy Ham, Executive Director of Odessa Arts.

The performance was part of the ongoing Shakespeare Festival, featuring the Texas Festival Road Show from Kilgore performing for students at area schools all week.

At the conclusion of the festival, the actors will have performed for over 1,200 students from across West Texas.