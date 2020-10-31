Andrews ISD to offer free lunch to all students, rest of the year

Starting Nov. 2, Andrews ISD students will be offered free breakfast and lunch for the rest of the school year.

The meals are being provided for free following the funding of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be provided to children 0-18 years old and to enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

However, there will still be a charge for second meals, snack bar foods, and la carte items.

If parents are interested in picking up meals for their children who are not enrolled in the district, they will be able to pick them up at the Underwood Elementary drive-thru every weekday between 8:15 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.