Andrews ISD school board calls for May 6 bond election

The proposed bond totals $157 million and would improve academic facilities, athletic facilities and the Mustang Bowl.

ANDREWS, Texas — In a meeting on Feb. 14, the Andrews ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election on May 6.

The proposed bond totaling $157 million would be split into different amounts for three different propositions.

Proposition A would allocate $109 million to academic facilities, Proposition B would allocate $36 million to athletic facilities and Proposition C would allocate $12 million to the Mustang Bowl.

The estimated tax impact would be $60 in additional impact yearly for a taxable home value or $100,000. That number would go up an extra $60 for each $100,000 jump in taxable home value.

Those 65 and over are eligible for a homestead exemption that would prevent them from having to pay the additional impact.

Early voting will run from April 24 to May 2.