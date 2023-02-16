Andrews ISD school board calls for May 6 bond election

ANDREWS, Texas —
In a meeting on Feb. 14, the Andrews ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election on May 6.
The proposed bond totaling $157 million would be split into different amounts for three different propositions.
Proposition A would allocate $109 million to academic facilities, Proposition B would allocate $36 million to athletic facilities and Proposition C would allocate $12 million to the Mustang Bowl.
The estimated tax impact would be $60 in additional impact yearly for a taxable home value or $100,000. That number would go up an extra $60 for each $100,000 jump in taxable home value.
Those 65 and over are eligible for a homestead exemption that would prevent them from having to pay the additional impact.
Early voting will run from April 24 to May 2.
For more specific information on the bond’s goals and how it will impact citizens, click or tap here.