Andrews ISD holds community presentation on proposed bond

The district will be holding several more meetings to prepare voters for the decision in May.

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews voters will decide on a big school bond on May 6, and Monday night people in town got a chance to learn more about it.

A community meeting was held to discuss the $157 million bond.

That money will be divided up into three propositions. Proposition A comes in at $109 million and would remodel the high school's main building and upgrade academic wings.

Propositions B and C both deal with building new athletic facilities and improving existing ones.

Superintendent Bobby Azam shared how community feedback is super important, as their goal is to help give the facts for voters to make a decision in May.

"The individual meetings that we've had with people, whether it be a church or a civic organization, the dialogue and the questions we’ve had from there, we were able to even incorporate in tonight's presentation,” said Azam. “So we want people to ask questions, we want people to know the details, and our whole goal is to just get the facts to them and then everybody has to make the decision that's best for them."

Azam was also able to share how this bond election is important for the district, as it's one of the few ways to raise money for a million-dollar project.

"There's a lot of schools in the state of Texas that have called and are calling for bond elections,” said Azam. “Any time you need to do a big project it's really the only way schools can do that, and so we're no different, and we're needing to do that to take time to fix our facilities."

The board will be holding several more of these presentations leading up to the vote in the May election.