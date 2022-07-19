Andrews High School to hold open house for new culinary school

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrew High School has announced it will be holding an open house to unveil the new culinary studio.
The open house will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 28.
Attendees are asked to enter through the main doors of the high school.
