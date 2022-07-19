x
Education

Andrews High School to hold open house for new culinary school

The open house will be held on July 28.
Credit: AndrewsISD

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrew High School has announced it will be holding an open house to unveil the new culinary studio.

The open house will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 28.

Attendees are asked to enter through the main doors of the high school.

Join us on Thursday, July 28 for the unveiling of the ✨NEW✨Culinary Studio at Andrews HS.

Posted by Andrews ISD on Monday, July 18, 2022

