ALPINE, Texas — Alpine ISD is looking into installing a new security system in all three district campuses.

The Alpine ISD Board of Trustees recently applied for a Texas Education Agency 2019-2021 school safety and security grant.

The grant allows districts to use funds to pay for things like metal detectors, radio systems or door locking systems. For AISD it would help pay for shooter detection systems in the three campuses.

Board members said the grant will help cover at least $25,000, but the total cost for the system would be $57,000. Alpine ISD is hoping they will receive a grant that can to cover the full cost.

Shooter detection systems work to detect gunshots and alert both people inside the building and first responders.

The installation would come around four years after a school shooting incident at Alpine High School. A fourteen year old girl injured a fellow student before turning the gun on herself.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Officials: Alpine High School shooter was 14-year-old freshman student

Alpine ISD brings in trauma expert to help students, faculty







