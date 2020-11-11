Alpine ISD moves to all remote instruction through November 20

In-person classes will resume November 30 following Thanksgiving break

ALPINE, Texas — Note: The video above gives guidelines on mask-wearing and how it can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alpine ISD is moving to full-time remote learning beginning Thursday, November 12.

In a press release, the district says the move is based on the current number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff.

The district will resume in-person classes on Monday, November 30.

During this time, students are expected to log in to their classes at the regularly scheduled times each day.

Curbside meals will be available at the elementary school cafeteria on Brown Street. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 - 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.