MIDLAND, Texas — Alamo Junior High is currently on a hold status as police investigate a report of a weapon on campus.

According to a Midland ISD spokesperson, during the hold, students will remain in their classrooms and continue instruction as police investigate.

The spokesperson also said that parents with students at Alamo have been notified of the hold.