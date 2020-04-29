TEXAS, USA — With Governor Greg Abbott's announcement that school would not resume in person for the rest of the 2019-2020, many teachers are left feeling lost.

One Facebook group, Adopt a Permian Basin Teacher, is working to help them through this difficult time.

Teachers, staff, administrators and more from around the Basin are being adopted and shown some love.

To help adopt a teacher you can join the Facebook group and comment on which teacher you would like to help take care of in this difficult time.

Once your teacher is selected you will be able to communicate with them and create a care package or provide supplies to show them how much they are appreciated.

Many teachers are also forming a great new friendship with the person who adopted them.

The project mirrors the Adopt a Permian Basin Senior group meant to help students missing out on their senior year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

