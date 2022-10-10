ABET accreditation pushed back for UTPB engineering students

A meeting was held between school officials and electrical and chemical engineering majors.

MIDLAND, Texas — Electrical and chemical engineering majors at University of Texas Permian Basin held a meeting with the school president and dean to discuss why their Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accreditation was delayed by a year.

According to both students and the school president, the two programs were initially going to reach ABET accreditation by Fall of 2023.

However, President Sandra Woodley and others with the school decided to delay the process after gaining additional analysis from an outside source.

"Our plan was to start the ABET accreditation process in the fall of 2023," Woodley said. "But, we received some additional analysis as we were evaluating that and decided that it would put us in the best position to achieve ABET accreditation if we waited one year. If we delayed it, spend a little more time to get more resources to start the plan later."

All engineering programs within UTPB are already credited, but electrical and chemical engineering lack the extra ABET accreditation.

Senior and electrical engineering major Kandus Box explained that ABET certification is the ticket to gaining students access to better jobs and opportunities in the future.

"So basically ABET accreditation is the golden ticket for any engineer, its the path that leads to any professional engineering license, and so many jobs, actually a ton of jobs,” Box said. “The minimum bare requirements that need to be met is for the professional to have graduated from an ABET-accredited program."

UTPB says that any student who graduates before the programs are ABET certified will be grandfathered into the certification, should they choose to graduate.

During the meeting, UTPB officials emphasized that they delayed the program with the student's best intentions at heart, but the students who attended the meeting aren't sure what the future holds for both themselves and their program.