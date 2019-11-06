ODESSA, Texas — ECISD police have charged a 5th grader after he admitted to threatening to bring a gun to summer school and shoot students.

According to ECISD, the boy was attending summer school at Bowie Middle School when he told several students he would bring the firearm to school.

Other students reported the comments to a supervisor who pulled the student from class and contacted ECISD police.

Mike Adkins, the Communications Officer for ECISD, said "We want to thank the students who reported this to the adults. As you know from past incidents like this, it is not a joking matter and we take all reports like this very seriously. We want all of our students, parents, and staff to feel safe in school."