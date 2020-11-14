504 Midland ISD employees absent on secondary students' first day back in class

317 instructional positions needed to be filled because of employees calling in and that number could continue to grow. Administrators are stepping in to fill gaps.

MIDLAND, Texas — Friday was the first day of in-person instruction for middle schoolers and high schoolers that attend Midland ISD, but the staff was scarce.

504 employees across the district did not show up for work for one reason or another.

The district had to find a solution, and for them that meant having 60 staff members from the Administration building spending their work day at campuses that needed them.

It was an all hands on deck approach.

"As teachers get sick throughout the day we just have no-one to cover so counselors are covering, I'm covering, my assistant principals are covering," said Jessica Gore, the San Jacinto Junior High principal. "We're teaching with our boots on the ground like the teachers are."

317 instructional positions needed to be filled today because of employees calling in and that number could continue to grow.

"We've seen a steady increase in the number of absences that we have everyday for the past several weeks," said Elana Ladd, Chief Communications officer for Midland ISD.

The district was able to find 187 substitutes to work today, but that still left 169 positions unfilled.

That's where administrators are stepping in.

"We asked for three central office people today and we had three come and we've checked on them a few times to make sure they're okay but it's just good to know that we have all hands on deck making sure we keep kids in school," said Gore.

Having this many absences affects the instruction around campus but educators say they're dedicated to making up for what's lacking.

"This is not business as usual but we are just trying to think creatively and do everything we can to keep our operation going," said Ladd.