ODESSA, Texas — First Basin Credit Union has kicked of the fourth annual "Back To School" Supply Drive to benefit the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin.

Credit union branches in Odessa, Midland and Andrews will be collecting monetary donations and supplies from June 17 through July 31.

“We are very blessed to work and live in such a generous community that is always willing to help and support children in need,” said Angela Haas, branch manager at the FBCU Grandview location.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to have the supplies they need to be successful and confident in school - First Basin is always ready to assist and support the Rainbow Room.”

The Rainbow Room works with Child Protective Services and helps children in CPS care, including foster care children.

If you are interested in donating, here is a list of the items the Rainbow Room is requesting: