3 MISD science teachers win new equipment for campuses

The teachers were selected because of their innovative ways to engage students in the science lab.

MIDLAND, Texas — Three Midland ISD science teachers won big at the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge in August.

Erica Regan of Midland High School, Kara Murrow of Greathouse Elementary and Dani Jenkins-Baker of Scharbauer Elementary were the winners.

Each of these teachers were selected because they each found innovative ways to engage their students in science labs.

All three won new science equipment for their campuses, valued at about $35,000.