25 Little Free Libraries donated to ECISD

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Students across ECISD will now have an even easier time finding books to read.

It's all thanks to the 25 new Little Free Libraries that will be popping up across campuses.

The libraries were donated to the district by Complex Community Federal Credit Union.

Opportunities like this allow children without proper access to books the ability to catch up on their literacy skills.

On average, children growing up in homes without books are around three years behind those who have access to lots of books.

Little Free Libraries allow children to take or exchange books they would not normally have access to.