Eddy County Sheriff's Office reports a scam call alert

An individual claiming to be associated with Eddy County Sheriff's Office is calling citizens and telling them they have an active warrant for their arrest.

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — Eddy County undersheriff Matthew Hutchison reported on Monday that an individual is claiming to be associated with their department and calling citizens telling them they have an active warrant for their arrest.

The sheriff's office in Eddy County has received multiple reports of these scam calls.

Lieutenant Amy Dugas sent out a press release Monday giving out advice when it comes to calls from the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. Dugas said that the department will not call you and "request that you take care of a warrant by requesting you send prepaid card numbers or money transfers." They also won't "collect money for warrants."

Other advice included that you should not give the scammer "any personal or bank information" and hang up immediately and call the place of business to confirm if it was an authentic call.

Dugas stated that if you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a part of their department, make sure you get the caller's name and contact the Eddy County Sheriff's Office for verification.