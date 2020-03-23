ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The ECSO says they received call just after 3:00 p.m. about a gunshot victim near the 1100 block of Avenue F.

At the scene, deputies found one victim. Ambulances transported that victim to Medical center Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say it's unclear what led to the shooting.

Though investigators were able to identify a suspect, and arrest that person.

After further investigation the actor was charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly weapon, and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Officials say no names are being released at this time, pending further investigation.