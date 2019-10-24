ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County maintenance has over 70 buildings to keep track of. Now they're stepping up to the plate with a new plan for the future.

"I'm building up a profile of every county building. I think it will be best for all citizens and commissioners court to know the age of the building, where they're located, problems of all the buildings, square footage, everything about the building," said Charles Pierce, Ector County Maintenance Director.

And he's not just keeping tabs. With every problem noted, they'll evaluate whether to fix it now or later with a new project development agreement with Johnson Controls.

"If we stay ahead of problems, don't let them build up on us.. if we fix today, a minor problem today won't become a major problem tomorrow. Fixing a sewer pipe today, replacing it won't become a major problem," said Pierce.

Besides fixing sewer pipes throughout the county, they're talking infrastructure on water pipes, LED lighting, chillers, air-conditioning replacements and anything to improve utility cost.

Pierce says the Ector County Courthouse sparked his attention to come up with a future needs report and project plan.

"I may come in on a Monday morning and see a piece of concrete on the ground, where it's just falling from the ceiling. It's a major headache, and the library is not far behind, it's another eyesore building. Courthouse and the library are two of my oldest buildings and they're two of my trouble buildings," said Pierce.

He says it's a project they probably should've started about ten years ago, but he's glad they're finally moving forward.

"I've been with the county 33 years and I've seen problems that should have been taken care of. It will benefit everybody. You'll see upgrades to the looks of the building, you'll see improvements to air-conditioning systems, you'll have cooler buildings. So it will be energy savings for the next bunch of years," said Pierce.

Some great news for the Ector County community and over 70 of the buildings they'll be improving..

Pierce says you'll start seeing some of the changes mentioned in no less than four months.

