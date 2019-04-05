ODESSA, Texas — For those at the Northside Senior Center in Odessa, having a place to hang out away from home is a welcomed relief.

Though as Donna Greaves, the program's director will tell you the Senior Centers are more about providing support where it's needed.

"Poverty, low income, there are a lot of seniors that come to our facilities that literally may just get $500/month from Social Security," said Greaves.

So Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. lunch is served.

"For a lot of seniors this may be the only meal they get 5 days a week, but that nutrition even at one meal a day that gives them the hope that they can get through that day," said Greaves.

For those over the age of 60, hanging out at the senior center is free, but the program does ask for a $3 contribution for the meals.

"It's contribution; if you cant make it, if you can do just 2 dollars a day we understand, and we do have some seniors that financially are not able to make a contribution," said Greaves.

The Senior Center operates three locations within Ector County and can provide for anywhere up to 100+ seniors per day.

"This is the first time I've had to request any funding from the county for our program and I've been here 9 years," said Greaves

Funding for the Senior Center comes from the State, County, and donations and officials say a large trust fund that was donated to the program ran out this year.

This put the program in a budget crisis, so during the Ector County Commissioners Court that was held on April 23, commissioners approved a $45,000 dollars adjustment to funding the senior center's food program through the 2019 fiscal year.

Though while the program's bottom line is secure, Greaves says this program is focused on expanding.

"When we have entities, businesses, trust funds that will make contributions it makes a huge impact on how many people we can serve and how long we can serve," said Greaves.

She's hoping the Ector County community will step up.

"These seniors built this community, they've given to this community in many many ways and its time for us to give back," said Greaves.

Any donations made from a business or private citizen are tax deductible and can be ear marked specifically for the Senior Center programs. For more information contact Donna Greaves here.