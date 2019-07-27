Advancement Via Individual Determination.

It’s what stands for AVID. Which is a non-profit organization that helps implement life and learning skills into student’s education.

“It’s super exciting that we’re building those skills into five year olds, sometimes three and four year olds and then those skills follow them through their entire career up to the 12th grade," said Amy Anderson AVID Ector County District Director.

But ECISD currently has a gap in sixth graders not getting an AVID experience.

“This year every grade will have it. So sixth grade, what happened last year is they would have it in fourth and fifth in elementary. But as far as 6th grade due to the courses they need and the way their courses are set up, they didn’t have the opportunity for an elective," said Anderson.

But not anymore, Anderson says for the approaching school year teachers have been trained to implement AVID'S, “Bridges to Success” for every grade level.

“Another way we’re getting it into sixth grade is the AVID excel and that’s for our English language learners. To help them excel in that English academic literacy, to give them access to those rigorous coaches," said Anderson.

Anderson says they’re looking at 35 coaches per campus, which equals 210 leadership coaches for all six ECISD campuses.

“One of the strongest feed backs I got from a student was, 'my mom knows about this class.' And this is a class that we literally started in January and ended in May, we met 8 times. In those 8 times we met for 30 minutes," said Anderson.

Anderson says AVID has a positive effect on not just its students, but teachers, staff and the community alike.

“I have professional people leaving in tears because they were so moved by the students story that day, how resilient they are, the grit they’re showing or just the gratitude they expressed. 'Thank you for making time for me today.' And that person’s thinking it’s 30 minutes. I have an entire week you’ve got nothing to thank me for, but it makes all the difference in the world," said Anderson.