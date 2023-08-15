ECISD Police K-9 Unit is trained and ready to keep students safe this school year

Ector County ISD Police K-9 Unit is equipped with four K9s and their handlers. Two are trained in explosive and weapons detection and two are trained in narcotics.

Example video title will go here for this video

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — They all look like your average dog, except they're more than just average. They're certified, trained K-9 dogs with Ector County ISD's Police Department.

"The K-9 unit has been in place with the district for several years now. Recently we expanded to four dogs and within the last four years we expanded to explosive weapons detection dogs to help protect our students, " said Lt. Terry Upchurch, an ECISD Police Officer.

Two of their K-9s are trained in explosive and weapons detection and two are trained in narcotics.

"Their main focus is keeping our schools safe by deploying those dogs in our middle schools and high schools and looking for illegal narcotics and weapons or any kind of explosives that might be inside the school as well," said Lt. Upchurch.

The dogs and their handlers are recertified every year to make sure they are well suited for any situation that could arise.

"Our dogs go down to hill country dog center outside of San Antonio Texas once a year [and] that recertification is a NNDDA (National Narcotics Detection Dog Association) it's nationally recognized," Lt. Upchurch said. "It's nonstop training so our K-9 unit trains 16 hours a month [and] that 16 hours a month is a state minimum that we do. We train a lot more than that and also the handlers can continue that training on their own whether it be after hours or during down time during the school day."

So as the school year gets into full swing, know that ECISD Police and these furry friends are doing all they can to keep your kids safe.

"Just know that our four dogs are constantly out there searching to protect your student whether that be from illegal drugs, narcotics or any kind of explosives," Lt. Upchurch said. "We [are] constantly out in the schools in the parking lot doing everything we can to deter that crime."