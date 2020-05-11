Texas polls closed with high turnout, but what does that mean?

“For a long time, investing in Texas politically was just like fool's gold that looked really good and shiny, but it didn't actually have any value. That's changing … You're seeing actual tangible money come to Texas from all kinds of organizations, hasn't been for the presidential campaigns, but it definitely has been from other groups who've wanted to invest in Texas and see that it's very close to flipping in various seats,” Dr. Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D., a University of Houston professor said.