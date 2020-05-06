AUSTIN, Texas —

There is finally some hope on the unemployment front. The Bureau of Labor Statistics “Employment Situation” report shows a lot of hiring in restaurants, construction, education, health and retail industries.

Employers posted 2.5 million new jobs nationwide in May.

More than 3 million Texans lost their job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas Workforce Commission data show 1.7 million payments made to people within the past 10 days.

Texas Workforce commissioners want to shift focus to job training. Much of that happens at the regional workforce solutions offices.

Around Dallas, you can find apprenticeships with companies like Amazon.

In Tarrant County, a six-week training for aircraft assembler shows starting wages at nearly $20 an hour.

The Gulf Coast region has the highest unemployment in the state, but information with the Gulf Coast Workforce Solutions office shows scholarships available in dozens of fields.

In the Beaumont area, training is available in nursing, which is the most in-demand right now .

In the San Antonio and Austin areas, apprenticeships for pharmacy techs are available at Walgreens and computer skills are available for a job at Amazon.

Waco, Bryan and College Station have a lot of sales jobs available at places like Dollar Tree and CEFCO Convenience Stores.

Along the Coastal Bend, companies like Schneider need truck drivers.

To find your fit and how to get help with training, check out WorkInTexas.com and click on your local Workforce Solutions office.

