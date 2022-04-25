League City's Tim Glover started working for Door Dash when his wife had a health scare. Now, his creativeness is leaving its mark on the entire community.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — “They don’t all wear capes," Tim Glover said.

The saying goes that not all superheroes wear capes, and in the case of League City’s Timothy Glover, that's definitely true.

He's a corporate trainer during the day, but in a flash, turns into a superhero for his side gig.

“Dash Gordon! Here he is!”

The costume, it turns out, is actually his uniform.

“I Door Dash. That’s exactly what I do,” Glover said.

His superhero name is inspired by the Flash -- "Dash" for Door Dash and "Gordon" for Jeff Gordon, the race car driver.

Glover started Door Dashing after his wife had a health scare. He started with hopes of making money to pay for a much-needed vacation.

“I wanted to create an experience that customers wouldn’t forget and merchants wouldn’t forget either," he said.

Dash Gordon quickly became a hit.

“They see me in my car. They see me in the grocery store. They see me all over and they drive by, and to be honest with you, the reactions are, ‘Dash we love you!,’ ‘Dash you’re the man!’” he said.

He's become a viral sighting sensation on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. He even teamed up with League City to share the fun.

“I think people need a moment where they can just forget what’s going on. And if I can distract them for 10, 15, 20, 30 seconds – even longer when I’m in a restaurant – and it takes their mind off what’s going on in this crazy time, this world – guess what? It’s working," Glover said.

Glover said the idea was fueled by his childhood spent in foster homes. After his initial success, he began to think he could use his powers for something greater.

“There was a couple single moms that had posted on a ‘Talk’ of League City – - and I saw the post and they were reaching out asking for some help ... but not large help. And I was, like, you know what ... I can do this. I can go into my neighborhood and get donations. I mean, I’m going to be Dash Gordon. They’re going to be just, like, ‘Let’s give it to him!'" Glover said.

And he has helped by helping raise hundreds of dollars worth of donations. He's now doing public appearances and just stopping by to brighten someone’s day.

“And just realized at that point this is what I’m supposed to do," Glover said.

The only currency accepted? Smiles.

“All I care about now is making people happy," Glover said.

Now, he and his wife are ready to take that vacation.

“October of this year," he said.

And even though it’s been a whirlwind, “I’m trying to move as fast as they want Dash to."

He has no plans of stopping.