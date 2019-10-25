GROVES, Texas — October is fire prevention month and two organizations took a unique approach to make sure Groves residents had working smoke detectors.

George Geisel, known as 'The Domino Man' in Groves, is always looking to serve his neighborhood.

"It's all about the community, trying to keep the community safe," Geisel said.

As usual, orders poured into Domino's on Thursday.

Yet, customers got a lot more than what they ordered.

Groves firefighters partnered with the local Domino's to deliver pizza.

The catch: people would get their order for free if their smoke detectors worked properly.

This unique partnership has been a fun way to educate the community about fire prevention for the last four years.

If residents didn't have a working smoke detector, Geisel would give them a free one for firefighters to install.

Geisel never had to reach in that bag because every home checked out.

At each house, children were present and were amazed at what showed up at their door.

"It was pretty amazing to see the firefighters show up from Dominos," said Coleman Roddy.

Reagan Bishop, who was home with Roddy tells 12News the experience was unexpected.

"We were only having fun and we didn't expect the pizza to come so early and the fire truck," said Bishop.

At a different home in Groves, Serena Girolamo had a smile on her face when her son ran out the door to hop on the firetruck.

"He absolutely loves fire trucks and pizza so this was a really awesome surprise," Girolamo said.

Some homeowners though were a little worried to see flashing lights pull up to their house.

"I looked out the window and I thought 'oh my god,' my neighbors are on fire. Then, I saw them crossing the yard and I'm like 'is my backyard on fire,'" homeowner Patricia Devillier said.

At the end of the day, everyone had a smile on their face knowing the message of fire safety got delivered.

"I'd like to thank George {Geisel} for letting us be a part of this. Got to see all the kids and give them pizza, it was a good time," Groves firefighter Josh Nelson said.

He reminded residents that it's important make sure smoke detectors are working and change the batteries.

"When the time changes, you change your batteries in your smoke detectors that way you're doing it twice a year, and that way they keep working. You'd be surprised how many lives smoke detectors save," Nelson said.

Nelson is referring to Daylight Saving Time, which ends on November 3.

Geisel had purchased smoke detectors for this event, in case anybody needed them replaced.

