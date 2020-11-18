News
Culberson County Commissioner's Court approves funding for new generation tasers, equip all deputies
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Culberson County Commissioner's Court will be providing essential funding to equip all of the Sheriff's Office Deputies with new generation tasers.
After being personally trained and certified by Sheriff Oscar Carillo, the deputies will be able to continue to use a less-lethal use of force tool in the department.