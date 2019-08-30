LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on August 28 after he tried to run over a deputy.

Deputies intially responded to the 100 block of Carter Road in Hobbs in reference to trouble with subjects.

A deputy observed a black Chevrolet Cobalt leaving the residence and conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was Zachary Zapata, 27, of Hobbs.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, Zapata turned the vehicle toward the deputy and attempted to run him over.

The deputy then drew his pistol and gave commands for Zapata to exit the vehicle.

Zapata did exit the vehicle but proceeded to run westbound on Carter Road.

Deputies apprehended Zapata and transported him to the Lea County Detention Center.

Zapata has been charges with resisting arrest, evading arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of an alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while licensed, suspended or revoked.

He is being held on a no bond probation violation and is awaiting arraignment before the court.

