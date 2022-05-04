Wreck during high speed chase leads to arrest of wanted fugitive

David Bonilla, 32, was wanted out of Midland County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A wreck that ended a high speed chase resulted in the arrest of a wanted fugitive on Wednesday.

David Bonilla , 32, was wanted out of Midland County for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO and the U.S. Marshal Task Force had been looking for Bonilla for a couple of weeks. Today, they received tip on Bonilla’s location.

Bonilla was found driving a stolen sedan on 1788, north of I-20.

When an MCSO deputy tried to stop the car, he slowed down, pulled over to the side of the road to let a passenger out, then continued driving.

MCSO began chasing him all the way from Midland County to Ector County.

Bonilla wrecked his car into a fence and was arrested. No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured in the incident.