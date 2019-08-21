ODESSA, Texas — The woman accused of running over and killing twin girls back in July has been indicted.

Angelica Garcia was indicted on August 12 for two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon for the death of Mia and Mya Coy on July 3.

Garcia's bond has been increased to a total of $400,000.

She is custody on those charges and if she posts bail will have to wear an alcohol/GPS monitor.

