The Waller County Sheriff's Office said Jared James Dicus was charged with murder after his wife was found decapitated inside their home.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the woman's husband, Jared James Dicus, was charged with murder after the body was found in their home.

The sheriff said deputies responded to a call of a dead woman found at a home on Oak Hollow just before 4:30 p.m. When detectives arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside a home behind the primary home at the address.

The sheriff said it was not unusual for properties in the area to have a secondary home on the lot.

Guidry said Dicus lived in the secondary home with his wife just behind his family's house. It was his father who called deputies.

The sheriff said the wife’s head appeared to have been cut off and her body was left inside the house headless.

The husband had remained at the scene when deputies arrived. He and the family were taken in for questioning. The sheriff said Dicus provided a confession to the killing, but that the investigation is still ongoing.

Guidry said it appears that a kitchen knife was used in the homicide. He also said there were prior calls of a disturbance made from the home but "nothing to this effect or level of violence."

"That’s the world we live in today, it’s a gruesome scene," Guidry said. "Both sides of these families will be altered by it."

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim. He said she is an immigrant, but does have an aunt who lies in the area.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).