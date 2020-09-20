LCSO: Woman found chained to bed, another inside burning car in deadly night at Liberty County home

Officers found the victim's friend inside a burning car after they received a frantic call Saturday night from a house in the Rancho San Vicente subdivision.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after a woman was found chained to a bed at his home and her friend inside a burning car near the house.

Jose Marin Soriano, 59, is wanted after the sheriff’s office received a disturbing 911 call about 6:15 p.m. Saturday from a residence on CR 3415 inside the Rancho San Vicente subdivision.

Officers reportedly arrived to find the caller confined to the bed with a rope tied around her neck and a chain on her ankle.

Investigators said she was able to call for help using the suspect’s cellphone that was left behind as he rushed from the home. She was taken to the hospital to be examined and treated.

Investigators said the victim, who had previously been hired to clean the house, were lured to the home through blackmail. The suspect had lewd pictures of the deceased victim and promised to delete them if she would meet him at his house, according to officers.

Officers said when the women arrived at the home, he pulled out a gun and sexually assaulted the woman who was found chained.

Deputies believe at some point the woman's friend was able to escape but crashed her vehicle into a wooded area across the street while backing out. That’s when the vehicle caught fire.

She was dead officers arrived.

Investigators said she suffered several burns but medical examiners learned later she had been shot.

The sheriff’s office said Soriano was driving a gray Ford pickup truck. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous

If you have any information related to the case or the suspect’s whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).