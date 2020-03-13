ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman is in jail after attempting to solicit someone to shoot her boyfriend.

Krissie Marie Blevins, 33, has been charged with solicitation of murder.

Investigators initially received a complaint that Blevins had asked a man to kill her boyfriend in exchange for a relationship with her.

Blevins had reportedly asked the complainant to go to her residence and shoot her boyfriend.

After further investigation, OPD obtained an arrest warrant for Blevins. She was taken into custody and was arrested on March 12.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

"No evidence of a bomb" at Hampton Inn, OPD says

Suspect who planted homemade explosive device near Lowe's arrested

Gillette: No current employees being investigated by the Texas Rangers