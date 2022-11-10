Wilson & Young Middle School student arrested for social media threat

The boy posted a picture of himself holding a gun and threatening to shoot others at the school.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD police arrested a 14-year-old student at Wilson & Young Middle School on Thursday.

According to ECISD, district police saw a social media picture of the boy holding a gun and threatening to shoot others at the school.

The student admitted to sending the message to his friends as a joke.

He is now charged with threat of exhibition of a firearm on a campus or bus, a class A misdemeanor.