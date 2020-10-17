WHODUNIT: The Midland Police Department asks for help locating suspects, merchandise theft

The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help in locating multiple individuals wanted for taking groceries without paying them.

The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help in locating multiple individuals wanted for taking groceries without paying for them at United Supermarket on Andrews Hwy.

One individual described as a white male with glasses took groceries worth $161.52.

Police are now asking that if you recognize this individual to contact them at the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 in reference to case number # 200608029.

Police are also asking for information regarding a Hispanic male and Hispanic female who took groceries from United Supermarket on Andrews Hwy.

The groceries were worth $285.09.

The female is described as wearing a mask with a peach-colored shirt.

The male that accompanied her to the store was wearing a mask with a gray Nike tee and white shorts.