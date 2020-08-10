Social media threats, harassment can lead to criminal charges

If you encounter threatening, harassing behavior law enforcement advises you to preserve evidence

TEXAS, USA — There's no question the content we come across online can be crude, rude, and shocking. But when does person-to-person or user-to-user conduct become criminal?

Here's what Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf had to say about how digital chats can become unlawful.

"In any way, shape, or form, if messages are intended to harass, annoy, alarm, especially with the intent to warn about bodily harm to you or family members."

No, this doesn't mean your Facebook fights about politics are criminal, each of these cases are unique.

Though, if someone harassing or threatening bodily harm, an investigation can be started.

"That would mean obtaining the messages, reviewing the messages, and speaking to the witnesses if they choose to speak with law enforcement," said Nodolf.

So if danger appears imminent, action can be taken, and if that ends up the case, Nodolf encourages you to save your evidence.