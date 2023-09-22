What is 'Jugging'?

Jugging is in the news again and an employee for the Midland Police Department breaks down how to protect yourself from it.

WEST, Texas — Jugging is a crime not many people think about when going about their day.

“So basically, it is people watching other individuals getting cash, getting large sums of cash, whether it’s at an ATM or a bank and then follow them," Midland Police Department Crime Prevention Chane Blandford said. "When they find the perfect opportunity to confront them and then take that said cash or money.”

But do we have to worry about jugging in our area? According to the Midland Police Department, not at the moment.

"Be aware of your surroundings. Yes, we did have cases here and our police department, alongside Odessa's police department, did some incredible police work and we were able to capture all those individuals and they've been taken care of," Blandford said. "They are answering for their actions, and we haven't had that issue in several months now."

This doesn’t mean we should become complacent. Blandford said the community can do a lot to help law enforcement prevent this kind of crime by simply speaking up.

“If you see something, say something. If you see people sitting in a vehicle for hours on end in front of a bank and it doesn’t look right, if it makes you go ‘huh, that’s weird,’ say something," Blandford said. "It’s okay. If you see somebody being victimized, call us. Let us know.”

Blandford also said to always be aware of your surroundings.