What does Charlotte Latasha Pegues face after being arrested?

Charlotte is facing a charge of exploitation of a disabled individual. What does that mean?

MIDLAND, Texas — After discovering the identity of the 24-year-old disabled man Cordarius Lashun Pegues, police arrested his mother, 47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues and charged her with the crime of exploitation of a disabled individual.

This means that police had enough evidence to believe that Charlotte was exploiting her son for her own personal gain.

Since he is over 18, Cordarius is technically a legal adult, but Charlotte still holds some responsibility over him due to his disabilities.

“If there’s a legal duty for a person to act on behalf of someone else, such as in a guardian situation, even if they are over 18, then they have a duty to protect them,” said Tyler Mayo, a local criminal defense attorney for Wolf, Stallings and Mayo.

But, what exactly does the charge of "exploitation of a disabled individual" mean exactly? Mayo described it from a legal point of view.

“[The] illegal or improper use of a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual, or of the resources of a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual for monetary or personal benefit, profit or gain,” Mayo said.

The exact charge hasn't been in the legal books for very long. In fact, few people across the state of Texas have been charged with it.

But, according to the police, the charge can still apply here.

“It’s a fairly new one. When I say fairly new, I mean it was passed 12 years ago," Mayo said. "It just, as far as criminal laws, it’s new.”

Now, Charlotte could be looking at facing some hard time behind bars.

“Obviously, depending on criminal history and other things of that nature, if [there's] no criminal history or a first time offense, you're looking at a minimum of two years in prison all the way up to ten years in prison," Mayo said. "It's a third degree felony.”