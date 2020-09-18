FBI: Gang activity has decreased in West Texas

The FBI says gang activity has decreased since the downturn in oil activity.

TEXAS, USA — Since the downturn in oil activity, the FBI says West Texas isn't seeing as much gang activity compared to years past.

However, gang activity and violence is still happening across the state.

The FBI works with local, state, and federal agencies to investigate and bring the violence down.

Midland has the same issues as El Paso because there's presence of prison, motorcycle and street gangs. However, the FBI says most gang activity in the area has slowed down.

"There were a lot of gang members working in the oil field, gang members and associates had disposable income so there was previously, we had good investigations in Midland-Odessa. I think gang members from El Paso were going out there for the money and the downturn so they're coming back home," said Paul Davis, Supervisor in Special Agents Gang Task Force for the FBI.