CONROE, Texas — Six females, including a 16-year-old, were identified as victims in a two-week human-trafficking and prostitution sting in the Kingwood area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced at a Tuesday morning press conference that 79 people were arrested as part of Operation Labour. The operation, which was from Aug.28- Sept. 6, targeted prostitution while helping potential victims of human trafficking.

Detectives and agents from multiple agencies worked undercover posing as “johns” and “prostitutes.”

Thirty-seven men were charged with prostitution and another, Javonte Harris, was charged with felony promotion of prostitution.

Thirty-four females were charged with prostitution, Sheriff Rand Henderson said. Eight additional arrests were made different offenses such as drugs and weapons charges.

During this investigation, victims who may have been forced into providing illegal services through force, fraud, or coercion, were also sought out.

At least six victims were identified who requested victim services, one of which was a 16-year-old juvenile. Investigators said a 2-year-old child was also recovered from a vehicle when a female was arrested and placed with family members.

“These proactive operations will continue in an effort to deter individuals from purchasing sexual acts from women, especially those women placed into situations by force or coercion,” the sheriff said. “The demand for illicit sexual acts must be addressed to stop human trafficking.”

The following men were charged with prostitution:

Ismael Anzaldua, 27

Peter Arias, 61

Sameeh Asasfeh, 42

Grady Bolton, 70

Brandon Collins, 36

Aaron Cook, 35

Andre Devine, 27

Noah Fegley, 23

Morales Francisco, 29

Armando Garza, 30

Victor Glasper, 35

Ruben Gonzalez, 41

Dandre Hart, 22

Ismael Hernandez, 54

Julio Hernandez, 40

Maximiliano Hernandez, 25

Azahel Hernandez, 34

Daniel Hodges, 41

Scott Manson, 51

Jose Martinez, 42

Jesse Martinez, 29

William McDaniel, 63

Eskinder Mekuria, 44

Jose Melecio, 59

Jay Mistry, 26

Baron Oneal, 26

Yesid Remirez, 53

Christopher Renko, 39

Jaromey Roberts, 54

Anthony Scott, 27

Denton Sorrels, 36

Adonis Stephens, 35

Elmer Tejada, 19

Anthony Valdez, 55

Jen-Lin Wang, 30

Richard Snider, 25

Joshua Landry, 32

The sheriff’s office said Operation Labour was a joint operation with:

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office

Houston Police Department

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

Numerous non-profit organizations

