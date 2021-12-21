AMBER Alert issued for three Medina County kids allegedly abducted by father

Jonathan Wright, 40, is wanted on multiple out-of-state warrants. Authorities say he should not be approached.

SAN ANTONIO — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man and his children, a search which on Tuesday evening ignited an official AMBER Alert.

Jonathan Wright, 40, is wanted on multiple out of state warrants. MCSO says he should not be approached.

Wright is believed to be with his three children: Jonathan Wright, 11, Lucas Wright, 9, and Ariana Wright, 8. They were last seen Monday around 3:45 p.m. with their father near Settlers Pass in Hondo, and are believed to be "in grave or immediate danger."

MCSO says Wright and his kids are travelling on foot in the Rio Medina or Castroville area and have been known to camp out in the woods.

MCSO says they believe the kids were without shelter Monday night.