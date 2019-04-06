HOUSTON — A 65-year-old woman suffered a concussion Sunday after she was thrown to the ground by masked men who were robbing a cellphone store.

This happened in southeast Houston at the Metro PCS in the 3300 block of W. Fuqua.

Houston police said Francis Camacho was buying something at the store when one of the three robbers grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

A second robber walked to the cash register, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The third robber served as a lookout, according to police.

The suspects drive away in a gray sedan, possibly a KIA, police said.

Camacho was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

If you know anything about these suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

